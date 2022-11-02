Warnock holds voting rally in Fort Valley

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Senator Raphael Warnock visited Fort Valley Tuesday to speak with students ahead of the upcoming election.

Warnock spent a majority of his time talking with Fort Valley State University students about how their votes matter, and that thanks to people like them, Warnock has been able to work to help make their lives easier.

He spoke about how he has fought hard to reduce student debt as well as bringing in support for STEM programs in Historically Black College and Universities to help them gain an edge.

“I know that there is a lot of cynicism in politics today, but I remain hopeful,” he told 41NBC. “I believe in the people of Georgia. I believe in the people of this country, and I don’t think our best days are behind us. I think our best days are in front of us.”

Warnock, along with various members of Fort Valley State’s student body, also encouraged students to get out and vote early before the deadline of November 4.

Election Day is November 8.