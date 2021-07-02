Warner Robins woman killed in crash along I-75 in Bibb County

The crash happened around 3:00 Friday afternoon on I-75 near the Forsyth Street off ramp.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County coroner is reporting a deadly crash at the start of a busy holiday travel weekend.

The crash happed around 3:00 Friday afternoon on I-75 near the Forsyth Street off ramp. According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office a Toyota 4Runner was heading north on I-75 when it lost control and hit the center median and then overturned.

Coroner Leon Jones says the driver, 21-year-old Clarita Blackshear of Warner Robins, died at the scene of the crash. Jones says Blackshear was nine months pregnant at the time of the crash.

No one else was injured during the incident.

The collision remains under investigation.