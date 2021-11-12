Warner Robins woman goes missing, could be travelling in a gray Honda Accord

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Warner Robins Police Department sent out a notice on Friday morning concerning a 66 year-old woman that has gone missing.

According to the post, the WRPD is searching for Princess Hamilton, who is thought to be travelling in a 2004 gray Honda Accord with the Georgia tag that says RZW2146. WRPD says that there may be damage to the hood and passenger side headlight on the vehicle.

Hamilton is described to be 5 feet 11 inches tall, and weigh 200 pounds.

Anyone with information on where Hamilton or her vehicle may be is urged to call Detective Scott Nix at (478) 302-5390, or your local 911.