Warner Robins will open first transitional home for homeless female Veterans

Genesis Joy House opening in Warner Robins Warner Robins

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)- Genesis Joy House is expected to open its doors Wednesday evening. It is the first and only housing facility dedicated to homeless female veterans.

Margaret Flowers, founder of the home says she grew up helping the homeless community and wanted to do more for female Veterans who are homeless.

“They go through a lot of things, and we wanted to be able to have the specific programs in place to help house them,” said Flowers.

The facility will house up to 7 women at a time. Then they will go through a 90 day rigorous program to help them leave with a home and career.

Flowers says they want to ensure that the women have the resources available to succeed and be independent in society.

The facility is composed of three phases. The first phase will house two veterans. The second and third phase will feature a five unit studio apartment and a community kitchen.

Mayor Randy Toms, says the facility will have a positive impact on the community and all of Middle Georgia.

“Margaret is going to teach them how to reach out and help others as they move on about life and that’s what’s really fascinating. It’s going to have a ripple effect,” said Mayor Toms.

Flowers says she hopes the house will serve as a stepping stone to help people get back on their feet.

Phase two and three of the facility are expected to be completed by the end of the year. But if you know if a Homeless female Veteran who may need help, you can contact Margaret Flowers at (478)918-7606.