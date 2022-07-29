Warner Robins teen shot by cousin

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) –A 15-year-old boy from warner robins is undergoing surgery after being shot in the chest.

The Warner robins Police Department says the shooting happened on Laura Avenue, and that a stolen firearm from Bibb county is involved.

A 16-year-old boy, who is allegedly the cousin of the victim, confessed to the shooting and has been placed into custody and charged with aggravated assault and reckless conduct. 3 female juvenile runaways were also found at the scene.