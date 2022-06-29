Warner Robins shines at ‘Miss Georgia’ with seven candidates overall

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Warner Robins native Kelsey Hollis took home the Miss Georgia title this year. However, she was not the only one representing the International City at the annual pageant and scholarship competition.

In all, seven title holders from Warner Robins competed in Miss Georgia and Miss Georgia Outstanding Teen.

41NBC spoke with Miss Macon’s Outstanding Teen Remie Heide, Miss Warner Robins Outstanding Teen Molly Brown and Miss Middle West Georgia’s Outstanding Teen Kameron Griffith. They share what’s working in Warner Robins.

Miss Gwinnett County’s Outstanding Teen Rebecca Zhang of Johns Creek won Miss Georgia’s Outstanding Teen 2022. Miss Warner Robins Outstanding Teen Molly Brown and Miss International City’s Outstanding Teen Addie Freeman placed in the top 15.