Warner Robins proposes property tax increase

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Three public hearings are scheduled as the Warner Robins Mayor and City Council announce plans to increase 2021 property taxes.

Warner Robins residents in Houston County could pay 3.92 percentage over the rollback millage rate.

Warner Robins residents in Peach County could pay 10.09 percentage over the rollback millage rate.

Before city leaders can finalize the tentative budget and set a final millage rate, Georgia law requires three public hearings. All public hearings will be held at City Hall located at 700 Watson Blvd in Warner Robins. Hearings will take place on the following dates and times:

September 9th at 12:00 PM

September 9th at 6:00 PM

September 20th at 12:00 PM

During these three hearings residents will have an opportunity to express their opinions on the increase.