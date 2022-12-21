Warner Robins Police investigating Wednesday shooting on Kevin Court



WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Two people are hospitalized after being shot Wednesday afternoon.

A Warner Robins Police Department news release says officers responded to 108 Kevin Court just after 4:30 in reference to a person being shot. That’s where they found a male victim with a gunshot wound to the chest.

The victim was taken to Atrium Health Navicent in Macon. There’s no word on his condition, but the WRPD news release said he was “verbally responsive” with medical personnel.

While officers were at the Kevin Court scene, they learned a teenage male with gunshot wounds arrived at Atrium Health Navicent Peach. “WRPD units responded to investigate the likelihood of involvement,” the release said.

Call Det. Brankley at (478) 302-5380 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you have any information.

