Warner Robins Police Department offering $8,000 through CrimeStoppers to whoever solves 2016 homicide

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)– The Warner Robins Police Department is announcing that they will reward $8,000 to whoever provides information to help solve an unsolved homicide that occurred in 2016.

According to a social media post from the WRPD, on October 23rd of 2016 officers were sent to the 100 block of Ruth Ct., in reference to a person who was shot. When they arrived, officers found the victim, Willie Huff III, who had been shot twice, which would later lead to his death in the hospital.

The family reported that Huff had just pulled into the driveway of their home, it was then that they heard an argument break out, and the sound of gunshots were heard. Detectives believe the suspect or suspects attempted to rob Huff.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to call the Warner Robins Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at (478)-302-5380 or Macon Regional CrimeStoppers at 1-877-68CRIME. The reward money is offered by the Houston County DA’s office through the Macon Regional CrimeStoppers.

The full post from the Warner Robbins Police Department can be seen here: