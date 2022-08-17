Warner Robins Police Department adding new cameras throughout city

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— Warner Robins was just designated as a Smart City. The first phase in the designation will focus on public safety.

According to Warner Robins Mayor Larhonda Patrick, the city has grown so fast the number of law enforcement is lacking. That’s why the Warner Robins Police Department is focusing on alternatives to help decrease crime.

In February, the department installed 10 still cameras. Now, they’re hoping to add more safety measures by installing 10 movable cameras.

“These cameras will help the investigators gather leads and hopefully solve these crimes and put the bad guys away,” said Lieutenant Eric Gossman.

According to Lieutenant Gossman, the 10 still cameras have already helped solve violent crimes. The new cameras will also come with an added bonus. Georgia Tech is creating an app that will pair with the cameras and collect data on crime.

“The app will help predict where the crimes will be,” said Lt. Gossman.

Mayor Patrick says the new cameras will help address crime.

“The smart cameras are force multipliers for our police department, so it benefits all around, it allows us to have that reach where we just don’t have that man power to reach,” said Mayor Patrick.

The still cameras allow law enforcement to see the make, model and license plate of a vehicle. The new cameras will allow for more eyes in high crime areas according to Mayor Patrick.

“This is just furthering that mission of being proactive when it comes to crime prevention.”

The new cameras are expected to be up and running in the next four to five weeks.