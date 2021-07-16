Warner Robins Police catch vehicle theft suspect with K9

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — On Tuesday afternoon July 13, 2021, Warner Robins Police were dispatched to assist Macon-Bibb in recovering a stolen vehicle and apprehending the driver in the area of Mary Lane and Clairmont Drive.

Upon chasing the suspect into a dead end on Millside Drive, the driver exited the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot into the nearby tree line. It was then that the Warner Robins Police Officer Michael Opitz deployed his K9 partner, Brita, and began tracking the suspect.

The suspect was found armed with a firearm, lying in a ditch. They were then placed into custody without further incident.