Warner Robins organization getting into holiday spirit by creating care packages

The holidays can be tough times for the deployed men and and women at Robins Air Force Base.

21st Century Partnership putting together care packages for the deployed men and women of Robins Air Force Base 21st Century Partnership

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — The holidays can be tough times for the deployed men and and women at Robins Air Force Base.

That’s why the Warner Robins organization known as 21st Century Partnership is giving back.

The organization is putting together care packages to send to the men and women, and they’re asking for your help.

Debra Cox, the community relations person for the organization, says they have created packages for several years, but this year is a little different.

They want to involve the community.

This year’s theme is “The Most Wonderful Time of the Year.” It’s a time that can be hard for many who are not near their loved ones.

“The ultimate goal I think is to just bring light into the community, bring light and an encouragement to an individual who’s sitting there fighting for our freedoms,” Cox said. “Let’s take care of our own.”

Items that can be included in the packages are snacks, flavored water packs, socks and crossword books.

You can donate items or pick up a box at the 21st Century Partnership, located at 804 Park Drive in Warner Robins.

The organization is also asking for monetary donations to help ship the boxes. You have until November 4 to donate.