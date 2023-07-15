Warner Robins’ Museum of Aviation hosting 37th annual auction, raffle on Saturday

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Museum of Aviation in Warner Robins is set to host its 37th annual auction, raffle, and local cuisine tasting event this Saturday, July 15, with proceeds set to fund vital museum operations including aircraft restoration and the National STEM Academy.

“We have many different auction items, a lot of silent auction items that are like packages,” Coordinator Lacey Meador said. “We have a little Savannah package for a one-night stay with museum tickets and comedy theater tickets and just all sorts of great things. There’s something for everyone here.”

The event will not only serve up local culinary delights and a variety of auction items but will also offer attendees the chance to win a grand prize of $15,000 through the raffle.

The 37th annual Museum of Aviation auction and raffle is scheduled to run from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Tickets are $60 for individuals and $110 for a pair. Click here for more info.