Warner Robins Mayoral Election to end in a Runoff Race

(41NBC/WMGT) — Election results from Houston County have come in.

Incumbent Mayor Randy Toms led with 3,290 votes as candidate LaRhonda W. Patrick followed with 3,197 votes. Third candidate Stephen Baughier received 746 votes.

A runoff election between Toms and Patrick is scheduled to take place on November 30, 2021.

