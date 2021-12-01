Warner Robins Mayoral election results are in – LaRhonda Patrick wins

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — LaRhonda Patrick beats Mayor Randy Toms in tonight’s runoff election to become the new Mayor-Elect of Warner Robins. Houston County Board of Elections unofficial results show Patrick received 51.85% of the votes in the runoff election against the incumbent Randy Toms, who received 48.15% of the votes. According to the Board of Elections, these unofficial results show that LaRhonda’s votes total to 4,559 votes, and Randy Toms’ votes total to 4,234 votes with 5 out of 5 precincts reporting.

Provisional ballots still need to be counted, so official totals will be posted in an update.

This runoff race comes after incumbent Mayor Randy Toms received 3,290 votes and LaRhonda Patrick got 3,197 votes on the November 2nd election earlier this month.