Warner Robins man sentenced to life without parole on rape charges

Photo from Staton's arrest in 2018

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Houston County District Attorney sent out a press release on August 20, 2021 that 26 year-old James Deaquon Staton was sentenced to Life without parole in the Department of Corrections by Chief Judge Edward D. Lukemire at the Houston County Superior Court.

August 19, 2021, a Houston County Jury convicted Staton for offenses of Rape, Kidnapping, Aggravated Sodomy and Aggravated Assault in relation to 2 different sexual assault cases from 2013 and 2015.

According to the release, the first of the 2 cases, on April 4, 2013, around 7:30 a.m., references when Staton entered a woman’s car in Warner Robins while she was in a convenience store and then forced her to drive to a secluded area at gunpoint where he assaulted her. The woman reported the crime to the Warner Robins Police Department immediately upon her escape, but because he was wearing a mask, he would not be identified in connection to this case or to a similar case where he attacked a woman in 2015 until his DNA profile was entered into the DNA system after he was arrested for an unrelated burglary in 2018.

Assistant District Attorney Don Kelly says, “The facts of this case showed that James Staton is a sexual predator. We appreciate the jury for their service and in returning a verdict that speaks the truth. ”

The release also includes comments from District Attorney George Hartwig, “Violent crimes of this nature will not go unpunished in Houston County. My office will continue to seek a full measure of justice for victims of violence in Houston County.