Warner Robins man sentenced for dog-fighting, cocaine trafficking

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) —Two Georgia residents, one from Warner Robins, was convicted today on dog-fighting and drug distribution charges resulting from an investigation into a significant multi-state dog-fighting and cocaine trafficking ring.

41-year-old Jarvis Lockett, was sentenced to serve 10 years behind bars, followed by three years of probation, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to participate in an animal fighting venture and cocaine distribution.

According to court documents, law enforcement investigated a criminal organization involved in both cocaine distribution and organized dog-fighting based out of Roberta, which extended into North Georgia, Florida and Alabama from May 2019 until February 2020. In February 2020, law enforcement executed 15 search warrants and seized more than 150 dogs being used for dog-fighting.

During this time, Lockett attended and had his dogs participate in dog fights in Florida and Macon, where he also acted as a referee. In addition, he attended, participated and/or attempted to participate in dog fights in Taylor County, Eastman, and Shiloh, where Lockett received $16,000 for his winning dog.

Text messages obtained on Lockett’s cell phone detailed his dog-fighting ventures, including killing an unaggressive dog, planning a dog fight and soliciting a female dog for fighting for $10,000.

Additional text messages discussed the purchases of large quantities of cocaine and spending $250,000 on narcotics. A confidential informant (CI) purchased cocaine from Lockett at a Roberta home two separate occasions in 2019.

In February of 2020, law enforcement searched the Roberta home recovering cash, cocaine and evidence of dog-fighting activities. 14 dogs were recovered. The dogs had scarring consistent with dogs being used for dog-fighting activities.

On the same day, after searching a Warner Robins home Lockett owned, law enforcement found a pit bull that was extremely injured and lethargic. The injuries had been stapled shut. The dog died two days later of his injuries.

Agents found other evidence of dog-fighting activity including medicine and supplies to treat animals for injuries sustained from dog-fighting activities, a notepad containing dog names and dollar amounts, a 50-pound digital scale, paperwork from a veterinary clinic, a blender with dog food and medicine, dog breeding registration certificates and several bags of cash.