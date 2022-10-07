Warner Robins man in hospital after being shot

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— A Warner Robins man is in the hospital after being shot Thursday. According to a post on the Warner Robins Police Facebook page, officers responded to a report of shots fired at Foxwood Apartment Townhomes on Watson Blvd. where they found a man shot. The victim was stabilized by EMS and taken to Atrium Health Navicent.

The shooter fled on foot, their identity is unknown at this time. Anyone with information should call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME