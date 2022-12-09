Warner Robins man dies from injuries in Thursday crash

The crash happened at the intersection of Carl Vinson Parkway and Elberta Road.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Warner Robins man is the victim of a deadly crash involving a motorcycle. Houston County Coroner James Williams tells us 20-year-old Nathan Newton died from his injuries Friday morning.

The crash happened around 10:00 Thursday night at the intersection of Carl Vinson Parkway and Elberta Road. Williams says Newton was on a motorcycle traveling south on Carl Vinson Parkway when the bike collided with a car that was turning left from Elberta Road onto Carl Vinson Parkway.

Newton was transported to Atrium Health Navicent in Macon where he died around 8:00am.

The condition of the driver of the car is unknown at this time.

The crash is under investigation by the Houston County Sheriffs Office Traffic Division.