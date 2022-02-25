Warner Robins man arrested with 13 pounds of marijuana, over $16,000 in cash, and more

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A 30 year-old Warner Robins man has been arrested for theft and drug trafficking charges.

According to the Warner Robins Police Department, Narcotics Investigators with WRPD as well as the WRPD SWAT team served a drug search warrant at 2251 Moody Road where they found 13 pounds of marijuana, 29 grams of fentanyl, oxycodone pills and over $16,000 in cash.

Officers arrested 30 year-old Jerico Bernard Perdue of Warner Robins in connection to this search. Perdue is being charged with Theft by Receiving, Drug trafficking of marijuana, fentanyl, manufacture/distribution of controlled substances, as well as possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Perdue was processed at the WRPD, and is now being kept at the Houston County Detention Facility.