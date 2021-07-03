Warner Robins Independence Day Celebration brings excitement

The Warner Robins Independence Day celebration returned this year after the pandemic cancelled it last year.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Warner Robins Independence Day celebration returned this year after the pandemic cancelled it last year.

The gates opened at 5 p.m. Friday, and people filled the McConnell Talbert Stadium parking lot, listening to music acts from A.J. the D.J., Leah Belle Faser, Callista Clarke and country music star Jimmie Allen.

Food trucks were also on site, and the night wraps up with a fireworks display.

We spoke with event attendee Demetrius Walker about how excited he was to be at the celebration.

“It will make me happy to see other people happy, so even though it’s not a ton of people out here, I’m still having a good time, and I’m pretty sure everybody out here is having a good time as well,” Walker said.

