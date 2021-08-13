13-year-old in custody, accused of murder

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A woman is dead and a 13-year-old is accused of her death.

The Warner Robins Police Departments says officers answered a shots fired call at a home on Adirondac Way around 1:30 Friday afternoon. That’s where they found the victim dead with gunshot wounds.

The Houston County E-911 dispatcher was speaking with the teenager on the phone, who was found by officers later on Old Perry Road.

Investigators say the suspect and victim are related.

If you have any information about the incident, call Detective John Richards at 478-302-5380 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

