Warner Robins holds annual Convention and Visitors Bureau luncheon

Buzzell said this year's tourism numbers are up thirteen percent, and if their predictions for next year are correct, that number will increase.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Warner Robins held its annual Convention and Visitors Bureau luncheon on Wednesday. The luncheon is in celebration of making Warner Robins as a desirable tourist destination.

Marsha Buzzell, Director for the Warner Robins Convention and Visitors Bureau, spoke on what makes the city a good tourist spot.

“A lot of people think, you know, that we don’t have what a lot of other places have and we do have things that other places don’t have as a matter of fact. We have the Museum of Aviation and Rigby’s and Buc-ee’s and our spas and our golf courses and our wonderful hotels.” Buzzell said.

She also explained how important this year was for tourism post Covid-19.

“The benchmark was the year 2019, everyone across the country really had phenomenal numbers in visitation and hotel revenues that they collected and the economic impact. Covid came along and just knocked everyone off their chairs. Now we’re back and even better!” she exclaimed.

