Warner Robins hit-and-run results in death of Centerville man

A 53-year-old Centerville man is dead after a hit-and-run Sunday night.

Photos: Warner Robins Police

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) –

Warner Robins Police say it happened around 8:35. Emergency services were sent to the intersection of Watson Boulevard and Houston Road after a report of a person being struck by a car.

The investigation revealed the man had been crossing Watson Boulevard outside of a crosswalk and had made it most of the way when he was struck by an unknown vehicle that was traveling west. After hitting him, the vehicle continued traveling, and the driver didn’t stop to render aid. The victim, later identified as Clinton Taylor, was taken to Houston Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.

Authorities are still looking for the suspect’s vehicle and say that it will have damage to the right front fender and the windshield. Business security cameras near the route of the vehicle are also being checked.

Anyone with information concerning the incident is urged to call Sgt. Tim Pippio at (478) 293-1048 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers.