Warner Robins council votes to keep millage rate at 9.980 mils for 2023

The Warner Robins City Council voted unanimously Monday night to set the 2023 millage rate at 9.980 mills. The decision, which took place at Warner Robins City Hall, designates December 20, 2023, as the due date for the tax.

Post 3 councilman Keith Lauritsen mentioned before the vote that it had “been a while” since council had raised the rate.

“I think we even lowered it right before I came on,” he said.

Mayor Pro-Tem Clifford Holmes, who represents Post 5, concurred:

“We have. Yes sir,” Holmes said.

“So I think it’s very important that we can continue to balance the budget without raising the millage rate,” Lauritsen continued.

Post 2 councilman Charlie Bibb defended the council, mayor and departments’ initiative after expressing offense at accusations they hadn’t done their due diligence.

“I think that the Mayor and Council and this team did a great job and a great thing,” he said.

Post 6 councilman Larry Curtis clarified misconceptions about the rate.

“I would just like to say, I think it was said that we were raising the millage rate, but we’re actually not raising the millage rate,” Curtis said. “We’ve got to do what’s best for Warner Robins. I can sit here and just personally say that this is probably going to affect me more than all of y’all together, but I wasn’t put in this position for my own personal gain or interest; I was put here to represent the people and do what’s best for the city. That’s what we plan on doing—doing what’s best for the city.”

The millage rate was set in accordance with Section 6.11 of the Warner Robins City Charter, which requires the adoption of an ordinance.