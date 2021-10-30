Warner Robins City Council Post 1 candidates share their platforms

Incumbent Derek Mack faces Leslie Morales and Jonathan Nichols.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— Election Day is Tuesday, November 2, and Warner Robins has several important elections.

We told you about the Mayor’s race a few weeks ago, but there’s also the City Council Post 1 race too. Incumbent Derek Mack faces Leslie Morales and Jonathan Nichols.

Derek Mack was elected to City Council Post 1 following a special election in March. He’s running for his first full term.

Mack says he’s learned a lot since taking office. If elected to a full term, he wants to advocate for good legislation through community involvement. He also wants to address blight and encourage small business development.

“Warner Robins is a great city but there’s a side of this town that’s living in the shadows of prosperity and we could fix that. We’ve just got to show everyone that we care and we’re fully engaged and encourage them to be engaged,” said Mack.

Morales has been a Warner Robins resident for more than 20 years. She works as an administrative assistant at Robins Air Force Base.

She decided to run after having a strong feeling to, so she entered her name for the qualifying period. If elected, she wants to work to create a stronger relationship with the base. Also she wants to encourage government involvement with the younger generation, and build up small businesses.

“I really want to get people to come talk to me and tell me what it is that they have lacked in the previous or the current city council. I want them to let me know what it is that I could do for them or how I could represent them,” said Morales.

Nichols is a Warner Robins native. He previously served on Centerville City Council from 2012 to 2016, and he currently works as a manager for Bug House Pest Control.

He says he’s wanted to serve the public for most of his life. If elected, he wants to unify City Council. He also wants to help the local humane society with its efforts, and address safety by adding more lighting and eliminating blight throughout the city.

“I want to serve my city and there’s nothing that’s binding me with anyone person or any group. It is doing the right thing morally and making sure we have high integrity in the city,” said Nichols.

You can check your precinct for the election on the Georgia Secretary of State website.