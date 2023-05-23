Warner Robins celebrates hotel’s grand opening

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Warner Robins is celebrating the Grand Opening of the Fairfield Inn.

Tuesday, May 23rd, a ribbon cutting is being held at 221 Margie Drive in celebration of the Fairfield Inn and Suites opening in Warner Robins. The city chamber will be doing the ribbon cutting, Mayor LaRhonda Patrick is expected to speak, and city council, commissioners, and the sheriff’s department are all to attend.

The ribbon cutting is taking place at 4:30 p.m., and appetizers are expected to be served.