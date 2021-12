Warner Robins Boutique robbed by suspect with knife

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — In Warner Robins, police are looking for a man they said robbed a business using a knife.

The incident happened Tuesday morning at Bella Boutique on Moody Road. Officers say the suspect walked in with a knife and took money. After getting cash, he drove off in the car in the photos attached.

If you know who this man is or know anything about this incident, call Macon regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68crime.