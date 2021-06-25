WRPD: 2 hospitalized after shooting each other inside truck

It happened around 3:30.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Two people are in the hospital after being shot while sitting inside a vehicle Thursday afternoon.

That’s according to a Warner Robins Police news release sent Thursday night, which said the shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. “in the area of Olmstead Street and Randolph Avenue.”

The preliminary investigation revealed two males shot each other after getting into a dispute while sitting inside a truck.

One of victims was shot multiple times and his condition is unknown. The second victim was shot in the leg and his condition is non-life-threatening.

Both victims were taken to Atrium Health Navicent, The Medical Center in Macon.

Call Detective Karmen Thompson at (478) 302-5380 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you have additional information.

