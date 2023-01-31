Warming up Tuesday, clouds stick around





It has been a cloudy, rainy start to the week, but warmer weather is on the way.

Overnight we will be seeing some dense fog across the area, as our lows fall to the low 50s.

A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued until noon Tuesday.

Even without the fog, clouds will be sticking around for much of the rest of the week.

Highs tomorrow, however, won’t be hindered by the clouds and will be warming into the low 70s.

A few isolated showers will be possible, along with some light drizzle.



By Wednesday a cold front will stall out over our area, keeping cloud cover and warm conditions in the forecast.

A few showers will be possible Wednesday evening.



By Thursday we will be seeing the return of heavy rain to Middle Georgia.

There are still some questions about the track of the heaviest rain and just how much rain, but some spots could see an additional 2-3″ of rain by Friday.

Some flooding is possible considering the rain that we have just seen over the weekend.

At this time, it doesn’t look like there will be much threat for severe storms, but we will keep an eye on it.



Rain will be moving out through the day Friday, with cold air moving in quickly behind it.

Highs Saturday will only be warming into the low 50s with lows around freezing.

An isolated shower is possible Sunday, as clouds return to the area.