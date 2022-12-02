Warming up into the weekend

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Temperatures around Middle Georgia will continue to warm until a cold front passes through Saturday night.

Today

It was another cold start around Middle Georgia to begin our Friday, however most locations stayed above the freezing point. It also was not clear out there this morning; a few clouds still lingered from last night. For most of the daylight hours today we will see sun dominated skies, however throughout the afternoon expect cirrus clouds and some cumulus clouds to come and go. Winds will shift from the northeast to the southeast as the day progresses with a sustained speed of 5-10 mph. Gusts could reach upwards of 15 mph. High temperatures will peak in the mid 60s around most of the region.

Tonight we will see partly cloudy conditions around Middle Georgia as the winds shift from the southeast to the south-southwest ahead of Saturday morning. The warm winds will blow at 10-15 mph with gusts upwards of 20 mph. As a result of the southerly winds and the added cloud cover low temperatures will jump 15 degrees or more in some spots around Middle Georgia as they only bottom out in the lower 50s and upper 40s.

Tomorrow

Saturday will see a bit of sun early on, however cloud cover will arrive from the northwest as we roll through the early lunchtime hours. Some isolated showers will likely follow during the afternoon and evening, however they will be limited in number. Most of the region will likely not see any rain tomorrow during the day. Highs will reach into the lower 70s for most of the region despite the cloudier conditions. Southwesterly winds will blow in at 10-15 mph with gusts pushing 20-25 mph.

Tomorrow night conditions will be cloudy as the cold front moves through. We will not see many storm opportunities with it as only a few isolated showers are once again expected, however a few rumbles of thunder cannot be ruled out. Low temperatures will stay rather warm as they only drop into the low to mid 50s. Winds will blow variably from the north at about 5 mph.

Sunday and Beyond

Despite the fact that a cold front will move through on Saturday night, cloud cover will not clear much into our Sunday morning. Sunday will be a bit cooler as a result of the cold front – highs will drop from the lower 70s into the mid 60s. But the cold front will stall out and a stationary front will begin to take hold, keeping the added cloud cover in place. We may see a few stray showers Sunday afternoon, however most of the region will stay dry. The cloudy conditions will hang around overnight as well with low temperatures dropping into the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Shower chances will climb more come Monday and Tuesday before temperatures jump into the upper 70s over the back half of the week. Sunshine will be hard to come by for most of the week, however some models are hinting that it could come back a bit either Thursday or Friday.

