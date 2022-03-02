Warming trend continues Wednesday



After seeing a few clouds earlier this morning, clear skies helped us warm into the mid 70s across Middle Georgia.

Tomorrow will bring a cool start with lows in the upper 30s and low 40s, but highs will once again warm into the 70s.

Low humidity will contribute to potentially high fire danger once again tomorrow, so be careful with any burning.



High pressure will continue to push east through the week which will help our highs warm into the low 80s for the end of the week.

Not only that, it will keep extra moisture and rain chances well to our west.

We will be staying warm and dry through the weekend as moisture slowly starts to return to the area.

A front will approach the area by Monday evening, bringing our next chance of showers, and a much rainier week.

Monday through Thursday is looking pretty unsettled as we see several different systems pushing through.

We will also start to see a bit of a cool down next week.



As we start March we are also starting our main severe weather season, so enjoy this nice break before we start to see the jet stream dip south.

That being said, there area some signals for some strong storms late next week.

We will keep an eye on it, and hopefully it just ends up being rain and a few storms.