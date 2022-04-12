Warming trend continues Tuesday





After a warm day today, we have a few more warm days on the way before the rain returns to the area.

Tomorrow will bring a day of clearing skies and highs warming to the mid 80s.

Humidity will slowly start increasing as southerly winds bring more moisture to Middle Georgia.

Wednesday will be a similar day, but with more cloud cover ahead of our next round of storms.



Our next round of storms will be approaching the area during the morning hours on Thursday.

Although we are expecting to see severe weather to our west, the line will likely be breaking down as it moves into Georgia.

This system will, however, be kick starting a pretty unsettled pattern as we head into the weekend.



Temperatures will be staying warm through the weekend with highs in the 80s and lows in the mid 50s.

Rain and storms will be possible throughout the weekend, although at this point none of the days looks like a total rain out.

Easter Sunday will likely feature a few showers and storms as well.