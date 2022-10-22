Warming trend continues this weekend





It was another beautiful day in Middle Georgia as we warmed back to the 70s with clear skies.

Overnight we will be seeing temps cooling into the upper 30s and low 40s.

Saturday will be another nice day across the area with mostly clear skies and highs in the mid 70s.

Sunday will continue our warming trend, but we still remain dry and mostly sunny.



Next week we will see another small warm up back to the low 80s.

A cold front is forecast to push through the area Wednesday of next week, bringing a slight chance of rain.

This front doesn’t look too strong in our area, so we are not expecting many changes after it passes.

The 80s will stick around through the end of next week with lows in the 50s.

We could see more rain moving in next weekend, but it is still pretty far out so we will keep an eye on it.