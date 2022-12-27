Warming trend continues this week





We saw clear skies and sunshine that helped much of Middle Georgia warm into the upper 40s this afternoon after a cold weekend.

Overnight a few areas in Middle Georgia will see the chance for a few flurries to fall, but accumulation is not likely.

The rest of us will see increasing cloud cover, which moves out by Tuesday morning.

Sunshine sticks around for the day Tuesday as highs warm back to the low 50s.

High pressure will continue through much of the week, keeping us dry and sunny through Thursday.

Highs will slowly warm each day, eventually making it to the mid 60s by Thursday.



Friday we start to see a pattern change as clouds and rain move back into the area.

A few thunderstorms will be possible Friday.



Showers will continue overnight and into the day on Saturday.

A few strong storms are possible, but it is still questionable at this point.

Regardless, heavy rain will be possible with this system as is moves through.

Right now, it looks like most of the rain will move out before most people head out for New Year’s Eve celebrations.



Temperatures over the weekend will be warming to above normal levels, even with continued rain.

A few showers are possible Sunday, but most of us should stay dry through Monday.