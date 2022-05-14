Warming this weekend with scattered showers Sunday



Showers and storms popped up across Middle Georgia this afternoon, keeping temps in the 70s and low 80s.

Rain is moving out tonight, but most of us will likely see some patchy fog to start our Saturday.

This fog should dissipate by the late morning hours leaving us with nice weather and highs around normal.

We can’t rule out a stray shower, but most of us will be staying dry.



By Sunday a weak cold front will be approaching the area.

This front won’t have an impact on our temperatures but it will help to fire up a few storms.

Severe weather doesn’t look likely, but we could see some gusty winds and heavy rain in any storms that pop up.

Highs on Sunday will be kicking off our trend of 90s for the rest of next week.



A few isolated showers will be possible Monday, but the big story will be the heat.

As high pressure returns to the area for the week, temperatures will be warming to the mid 90s.

Lows through the week will be staying warmer than normal.

A few showers will be possible by the end of next week.