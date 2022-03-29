Warming this week ahead of storms



We had a beautiful day across Middle Georgia with plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid 70s.

A few clouds will start pushing in across the area early tomorrow as a warm front moves north and brings in additional moisture.

Highs will be warming to the upper 70s and low 80s through the day Tuesday with breezy conditions.



The gusty winds and the low humidity will be creating another day of high fire danger across parts of Middle Georgia.

If your county is highlighted in the above graphic, it is recommended that you be very careful with any burning.



Wednesday we will be warming into the mid and low 80s across the southeast, with gusty winds up to 30 mph.

A line of storms will move across the region bringing heavy rain and a severe thunderstorm threat.

The main area of severe threat will be just to our west in parts of Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama.

By the time the line moves into our area, instability should be pretty low, but shear will be high so we will have to watch it closely.

Although it is still early, timing for the main line is looking like early morning Thursday for our area.

Showers will be possible through the day on Thursday before we clear out again by Friday.



Heavy rain will be the main threat as the line of storms move through Middle Georgia.

Some areas could see up to 2″ of rain over the course of about 6 hours, but flooding shouldn’t be too much of an issue.



Although we will see a cool down behind the storms and the front, highs heading into the weekend will be around normal, in the mid 70s.

There is a chance for a scattered showers and storms Saturday, but we are not expecting severe weather.