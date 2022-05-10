Warmer weather returns Tuesday



It has been a cool day in Middle Georgia, with highs warming into the low and mid 70s.

This little taste of early spring is going to be short lived, as highs Tuesday warm back into the 80s.

High pressure over our area will be keeping it sunny for much of the work week.



At the same time as the high pressure is keeping us clear and dry, a cut off low will be hanging out off the coast.

This low, which is well below the main jet stream, will eventually meander west, back to Georgia by Thursday.

Changes move into the forecast with this low pressure to end the week.



With the low pressure, rain chances will return to the area by Friday afternoon.

We are not expecting a significant amount of rain, but considering how dry most of us have been, it will be welcome.



As the cut off low pressure system moves out, another cold front will be pushing into the area on Sunday.

This won’t have an impact on our temperatures, but we can expect a few showers and thunderstorms possible.

The heat will be continuing for the weekend and into next week, so hope you enjoyed the short cool down.