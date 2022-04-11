Warmer weather returns to start the new week

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Heat and humidity are returning to the Peach State.

Today

It was a cool weekend for Middle Georgia, although things did begin to warm up on Sunday once the wind calmed down. The blustery conditions are behind us as we roll into the second full week of April. Temperatures this afternoon will climb over the 80 degree mark for most of Middle Georgia. Cloud cover will increase during the afternoon hours with an off chance for an isolated shower. Winds will come in from the southwest today at 5-10 mph. Gusts could reach up to 15 mph.

Tonight the clouds that form in the afternoon will quickly clear out. By midnight the skies over Middle Georgia should basically be clear. More clouds will begin to move in from the northwest as we head into the sunrise tomorrow. The winds overnight will hover around the 5 mph mark blowing out of the south. Overnight lows will bottom out in the low to mid 50s.

Tomorrow

We will see a good amount of sunshine tomorrow afternoon as well, in fact, there’s a good chance there will be less clouds tomorrow than today. It will definitely be warmer: highs are projected to top off in the mid to upper 80s across the board. The winds will come in from the south-southwest at 5-10 mph. Gusts will likely fall in the 15-20 mph range. There will also again be the off chance for an isolated shower. Any rain with showers will be light and short-lived.

Skies will be mostly clear rolling into the overnight hours, however cloud cover will increase a bit heading into Wednesday morning. With overnight lows returning to the lower 60s Tuesday night with south winds of 5-10 mph, there will be a chance for patchy fog Wednesday morning as well.

Wednesday and Beyond

We will see a good bit more cloud cover on Wednesday, however it will still be rather warm as highs reach the mid to upper 80s again. Winds will likely hang in the 10-15 mph range from the south. Rain is unlikely. Lows will drop into the lower 60s heading into Thursday morning.

Thursday will be our best chance for rain as a cold front pushes through. At this time, it is not expected to be very strong once it arrives. Severe weather looks unlikely, but not impossible. Highs will be in the upper 70s. Lows will be in the low to mid 50s.

Friday will see highs return to the 80s for most of Middle Georgia. The sunny skies will return as well.

Follow Meteorologist Aaron Lowery on Facebook (Aaron Lowery 41NBC) and Twitter (@ALowWX) for weather updates throughout the day. Also, you can watch his forecasts Monday through Friday on 41NBC News at Daybreak (6-7 a.m.) and 41Today (11 a.m).