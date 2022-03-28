Warmer conditions are returning to start the week

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Temperatures will begin to climb around Middle Georgia after a cool and windy weekend.

Today

During the evening hours of Sunday some high level clouds moved into much of the Peach State, bringing some locations a pretty sunset. Those same clouds were still overhead for many of us as we began our Monday. Those clouds didn’t do a whole lot to affect our temperatures as most of Middle Georgia began the day in the low to mid 40s. Those clouds are quickly clearing as the lunchtime hours draw on. We will see highs in the 70s around the region today with low 70s expected in the northern counties and upper 70s in our southern counties. Winds will blow in from the northwest at 5-10 mph throughout the afternoon.

There is a Special Weather Statement in effect for Middle Georgia today in regards to fire threats. Humidity values are likely to remain below 33% around the region today. Given that the wind conditions are much calmer than they were this past weekend, the Special Weather Statement makes sense here over the Red Flag Watch.

Tonight the skies will remain mostly clear as temperatures drop into the upper 40s and lower 50s. The winds will shift towards the east, primarily blowing at 5 mph from the northeast. Humidity will remain low through the overnight hours as the wind keeps its northerly component. Fog is unlikely anywhere in the region to begin Tuesday.

Tomorrow

Sunshine will be abundant for much of the day on Tuesday as only a few clouds will hang around to begin the day. The winds will finally shift back towards the south, primarily coming in from the southeast at around 5 mph during the afternoon hours on Tuesday. This will begin to return humidity to the Georgia atmosphere ahead of the next storm system, often referred to as Return Flow. Highs tomorrow afternoon will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s around Middle Georgia. Scattered clouds are likely during the afternoon hours.

With the increase in humidity returning thanks to the southerly winds, the possibility of fog during the early morning hours will return heading into Wednesday. Cloud cover will also increase heading into Wednesday morning. The overnight winds will be out of the south-southeast at 5-10 mph around the region. Low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s, jumping almost 10 degrees from the previous night.

Wednesday and Beyond

Sunshine is likely to be limited throughout the day on Wednesday, but several pockets of it are likely through the afternoon hours. There will be plenty of wind Wednesday afternoon as it blows in from the south at 15-20 mph. Gusts could reach speeds over 30 mph. These strong southerly winds will drive temperatures into the mid to upper 80s around Middle Georgia during the later afternoon hours. The strong winds are likely to hang around into the overnight hours, keeping conditions warm and humid. Forecast lows heading into Thursday are in the mid to upper 60s at this time.

With all of the humidity and heat in place following a few days of return flow, the next storm system will likely arrive sometime Thursday morning. Models are currently hinting at it being ahead of the sunrise, so an umbrella or raincoat out the door will be necessary come Thursday. In terms of severe weather, the SPC has not yet issued any sort of risk for Middle Georgia, however for Wednesday there is a Level 3 “Enhanced” risk in northern Louisiana, the southern half of Mississippi, and west-central Alabama. We will know more about potential threats to our region in the coming days, but be prepared to be weather aware come Thursday morning.

Sunshine should return in some degree by Friday afternoon, but models are hinting at a potential gulf storm to arrive over the weekend. If that does end up being the case, severe weather threats will be low but flash flooding threats could be high.

Follow Meteorologist Aaron Lowery on Facebook (Aaron Lowery 41NBC) and Twitter (@ALowWX) for weather updates throughout the day. Also, you can watch his forecasts Monday through Friday on 41NBC News at Daybreak (6-7 a.m.) and 41Today (11 a.m).