Warm weather returns this week



We started the week with a few clouds earlier today and we will see a few more overnight and into early Tuesday.

Despite the cloud cover, our forecast will be pretty quiet for the rest of the week.

As high pressure creates a nice ridge over the southeast we will start a slow warm up.

This warm up gets us into the 70s on Tuesday with 80s returning by the end of the week.

The best part of the forecast is that we will be seeing this warm up without additional humidity.



The weekend will be staying quiet and sunny as highs warm into the mid 80s by Sunday.

Lows will be staying mainly in the 50s over the weekend as clouds start to move back in Sunday night.

A few showers will be possible to start next week, but right now coverage looks isolated.



Humidity will also be increasing Monday, which will add to our rain chances.

Highs Monday could be warming into the upper 80s (we are still pretty far out, but it is possible).

Rain chances will be increasing through the middle of the week and we could also see a few thunderstorms.