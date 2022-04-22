Warm and sunny weekend on deck for Middle Georgia

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A strong high pressure system over the southeastern US will ensure pleasant weather in Georgia this weekend.

Today

Temperatures were rather mild for the final morning of the work week in Middle Georgia. However, unlike yesterday we didn’t wake up to an abundance of cloud cover. The skies were clear all night; without any change in the overhead airmass there will be no significant changes to our pattern. That will remain true for today and through the weekend. A large ridge pattern has taken over the eastern US in the jet stream, generating high pressure and keeping weather conditions pleasant. That high pressure will ensure there are no airmass changes over the weekend. The wind will continue to persist out of the east-southeast today at 5-10 mph.

Tonight skies will remain clear as the wind shifts more towards the south-southeast while keeping the same speed. Low temperatures will again be in the low to mid 50s out the door tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow

A few clouds will fill in during the afternoon, but outside of that it will be a sunny day. Highs will push into the mid to upper 80s tomorrow as winds blow in from the east-southeast at 7-12 mph. Gusts could reach upwards of 25 mph.

Clouds will begin to fill in more overnight, especially once the sunrise hours of Sunday begin to approach. Lows will warm a couple of degrees from the night before, dropping into the upper 50s. Winds will come in from the southeast at 5-10 mph.

Sunday and Beyond

Sunday will see more cloud cover than Saturday, and it will arrive earlier as well. Temperatures will be a couple of degrees cooler in the afternoon as a result, only reaching the low to mid 80s. Winds will primarily come in from the south-southeast at 5-10 mph. Cloud cover will clear during the evening, leading to mostly clear skies overnight. Lows will drop into the upper 50s and lower 60s as the southeast winds persist at 5-10 mph.

Monday will be sunny as highs soar into the upper 80s. There is an extremely slim chance that a location or two in Middle Georgia could reach the low 90s. Record highs are likely to fall in several cities around the region. Overnight lows will drop into the low to mid 60s.

Tuesday will see the arrival of a cold front in the late afternoon hours. Highs are forecast to be in the mid to upper 80s. Rain looks possible for a few spots, but the front will be weak as it arrives due to the staunch high pressure over the southeastern US. Any rain will not last long. Lows will drop into the lower 50s.

