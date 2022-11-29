Warm and sunny afternoon Tuesday; cloudy and wet night

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Sunny skies will stick around most of Tuesday before clouds and rain arrive overnight.

Today

Sunshine will stick around Middle Georgia most of the day today. Highs will reach the low to mid 70s with southeast winds blowing in at about 5-15 mph. Gusts could reach upwards of 20 mph. Cloud cover will begin to increase during the late afternoon and evening hours. We should not see any rain during the daylight hours today.

Tonight cloud cover will continue to thicken as a warm front moves through the region. Rain will likely enter Middle Georgia around midnight with a couple of leading masses of rain, however the main line and cold front will not arrive until the sunrise hours of our Wednesday. There is no threat for severe weather tonight in Middle Georgia. Overnight winds will shift from the south-southeast to the south-southwest with sustained speeds of 7-17 mph. Gusts could reach upwards of 30 mph. Low temperatures will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Tomorrow

It will be a wet beginning for Middle Georgia as the cold front and line of thunderstorms push through the region during the sunrise hours. There is currently a Level 1 “Marginal” threat for severe weather in the morning. Strong wind gusts and flash flooding in low lying areas will be the primary concerns, however some small hail or an isolated, embedded spin-up tornado cannot be ruled out.

The rain will leave Middle Georgia before noon and the clouds will clear out ahead of the evening hours. High temperatures will reach the low to mid 70s around the region once again, however the winds will blow from the northwest at 5-15 mph once the cold front passes. Gusts will still reach upwards of 25 mph.

Tomorrow night expect clear skies and chilly conditions as temperatures drop into the mid and upper 30s. Winds will blow from the north-northwest at 5-12 mph with gusts upwards of 20 mph.

Thursday and Beyond

Thursday will be a cool and sunny day around Middle Georgia. Highs will top off in the upper 50s and lower 60s. It will drop into the mid 30s again during the overnight hours. Conditions will gradually warm into the weekend after that with plenty of cloud cover arriving as well by Saturday evening. More showers are likely by Sunday.

