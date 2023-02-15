



Warm air is sticking around for most of this week in Middle Georgia as a front moves just north of the area.

Clouds will start to increase Wednesday, but this shouldn’t inhibit our warming to the mid 70s.

Wednesday evening clouds will keep us warm, with lows falling only into the mid 50s.



By Thursday we will be watching a cold front moving from Mississippi and into our area by the overnight hours.

This front will bring the potential for strong storms to our area, mainly after 10pm.

Although storms are likely to be strong when they area in Alabama, most should start to weaken as they move into Georgia.

Regardless, heavy rain is likely, especially in our northern counties.

There will be less instability in our area, so the tornado potential will be lower, but a few damaging wind gusts will still be possible.

A level 1 threat zone includes part of Taylor County for the overnight hours Thursday into Friday.

Have a way to get your severe weather warnings, just in case.



Storms should be moving out of the area by Friday afternoon, leaving us with quiet, cool weather.

Lows fall to the low 30s by Saturday morning and highs through the day only warm to the mid 50s.

Warm weather returns as early as Sunday, with highs back in the 60s and plentiful sunshine.

The rain break will be short lived though, as showers are back in the forecast by Monday evening.