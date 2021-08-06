Wanted fugitive arrested in Wilcox County on charges of cruelty to children and violence

ABBEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Wilcox County Sheriff’s Office posted an announcement that a wanted fugitive from Spencer County, Indiana had been arrested Thursday August 5, 2021.

Sheriff Rodgers and Deputy M. Oxford were responding to a domestic violence call on Poppy Lane when they arrested Ignacio Castanon, an undocumented Hispanic male who they found to be a wanted fugitive for the charges involving the attempted murder of a police officer, battery on a police officer resulting in serious bodily injury, aggravated battery, resisting law enforcement, and more.

The incident in Indiana happened in November of 2003, and it is thought that he has been using several alias names to avoid getting captured.

The arrest on Poppy Lane Thursday was done in reference to a domestic violence charge of battery and cruelty to children. Ignacio Castanon is in the Wilcox County Jail awaiting extradition back to Spencer County Indiana.