Walk to end Alzheimer’s back in person this year

The walk is Saturday at 9 a.m. at the Middle Georgia State University Campus in Macon.

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— The Alzheimer’s Association is once again hosting its “Walk to end Alzheimer’s” event. It’s back in person this year, and COVID protocols will be followed.

The walk is Saturday at 9 a.m. at the Middle Georgia State University Campus in Macon.

There will be vendors providing resources for the families who have been impacted by the disease.

According to Walk Manager, Lauren Schmitt, it’s the biggest fundraiser event that helps find a cure for Alzheimer’s.

“I want them to be able to celebrate their loved one or lost past one that has had Alzheimer’s disease. And just be able to find sense of community, in the Alzheimer’s association. We’re there for them to offer support and services for anyone going through this.”

According to event organizer’s they want to raise awareness, gain support and help to finding a cure for Alzheimer’s.