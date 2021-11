Walgreens on Vineville Ave robbed

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery that occurred at around 8:57 p.m Friday., at the Walgreens located at 3888 Vineville Avenue.

It was reported that an individual entered the store with a gun and demanded money. After getting an undisclosed amount of money, the suspect then fled on foot out of the store. No one was injured during the incident.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.