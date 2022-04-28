W.S. Hutchings College and Career Academy to add mobile food truck learning lab

Students in the culinary program at W.S. Hutchings College and Career Academy will get the opportunity to add another skill to their resume: entrepreneur.

Mobile Food Truck Learning Lab

Right now, students are learning the ins and outs of running a café, but soon they’ll take those skills outside, thanks to the purchase of a Mobile Food Truck Learning Lab approved by the Bibb County Board of Education.

The truck allows students like Kiajah Thomas an opportunity to fulfill their dreams.

“I always wanted to own my own food truck, so this is giving the experience next year,” Thomas said.

Jasmine Chambliss has been in the culinary program for two years now, but she says the food truck will provide a new experience.

“We are used to the same people every day, so now it’s going to be different because more people will get to taste the food we make,” she said.

Getting to go into the community will give students an opportunity to interact with others.

“Making stuff for a lot more people than just people in the café,” she said. “Making everything and having different vendors.”

Cassandra Miller Washington, the CEO of the W.S. Hutchings College and Career Academy, says the mobile food truck will allow them to branch out.

“We could be at the schools,” she said. “We would hope that they would allow us to come to Cherry Blossom to go downtown.”

Stuart Hardy, the Executive Chef Instructor, says students will benefit in many ways by seeing how to operate the truck and what codes to follow.

“The fact that they have the opportunity to be in a restaurant in a catering organization inside of a food truck directly working with these people in different parts of the community is paramount,” he said.

The goal is to have the Mobile Food Truck Learning Lab in operation by next school year.