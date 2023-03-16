Vote on your favorite Pink Drink for this year’s Cherry Blossom Festival

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Local bars and restaurants are offering a way for you to stay refreshed during the Cherry Blossom Festival with pink-themed drinks.

To celebrate the Pinkest Party on Earth, bars and restaurants throughout Macon offer pink-themed drinks to guests each year. This year, you will be able to vote on your favorite drink.

The Pink Drink Contest is sponsored by Visit Macon. Participating restaurants will submit their own unique drink idea for a chance to win either a People’s Choice or Media’s Choice Award.

“Some businesses have one that they do every single year and some change,” Visit Macon Marketing Director Marisa Rodgers said. “We’ve got some exciting ones that we’ve never seen before coming this year, so it’s just a little bit of everything; everyone getting into the spirit of Cherry Blossom.”

Loom at Hotel 45 is one of the new restaurants participating in the contest. Assistant food and beverage manager Adriana Clayton, shared her thoughts on the best type of drink to vote for.

“You want to make sure that the Cherry Blossom Cocktail, or any type of drink in the contest, is going to be a good representation of the festival itself,” Clayton said.

The Cherry Blossom Cocktail is Loom’s submission to the Pink Drink Contest. Clayton describes it as pink, fun, light and refreshing.

The drink is comprised of:

Malene rosé

Fresh lemon juice

St-Germain Elderflower Liqueur

Amarena cherry juice

If you’re looking for a non-alcoholic option, Oh Honey Baking Co. on Ingleside Ave has you covered. This will also be its first year of participating in the contest. Its submission is the Cherry Blossom Macchiato.

“It’s really a different thing as opposed to a normal iced coffee,” barista Hannah Cleveland said. “It’s got that floral and fruity flavors in it, and it’s just something fun to try.”

The Cherry Blossom Macchiato is made with cherry and lavender syrup, whole milk, a whipped vanilla topping and espresso shots poured over.

Some of the other restaurants participating in the Pink Drink Contest include JBA, Marie’s, The Rookery and Ocmulgee Brewpub.

To vote for your favorite drink, you can download the Tour Macon App, available in Google Play and the App Store. The app will also feature a list of all participating restaurants.

The contest starts on March 17 and runs through the 26th.