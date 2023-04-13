Visit Macon ‘Drink the Pink’ winners announced

More than 20 businesses submitted nearly 40 pink-themed items.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Visit Macon announces the winners of the first-ever ‘Drink the Pink’ contest. The contest is part of the newly launched Pink Provisions Trail. It highlighted all of the pink-themed food and drinks from Macon businesses during the 10-day International Cherry Blossom Festival. In all, more than 20 businesses submitted nearly 40 pink-themed items.

Voting for the ‘Drink the Pink’ contest took place in two ways during the festival. People could vote within the Pink Provisions Trail app. Visit Macon also distributed QR code signs to participating businesses so customers could vote directly in the businesses.

“We had and we hope it will grow each year as businesses continue to get into the spirit of Macon’s largest event of the year,” explains Marisa Rodgers, Director of Marketing at Visit Macon. “We saw nearly 500 downloads of the app during the festival timeframe alone, and we know that our visitors love to have the option. It was great to see Macon businesses thriving during the Festival with hundreds of votes on these pink-themed goodies!”

“People’s Choice” winners (alcoholic-beverage category):

First place: Parish on Cherry – ‘Poppin’ Cherry’

Second place: El Sombrero – ‘Pink Paloma’

Third place: JBA – ‘Tokyo Tea’

“People’s Choice” winners (non-alcoholic-beverage category):

First place: Hello Boba Café – ‘Pink Shimmering Lemonade’

Second place: The Burrow – ‘Pink Poodle Drink’

Third place: Z Beans – ‘Cherry Blossom Frizado’

“Media’s Choice” winners (Press and travel writers were invited to Macon and ranked the drinks):

First place: Philosophie – ‘French Blossom’

Second place: Fall Line Brewing – ‘Yoshi Pilsner’

Third place: Yollah – ‘Cherry Blossom Margarita’

Next year’s International Cherry Blossom Festival will be held March 15-24, 2024. Visit Macon says the Pink Provision Trail will return. The Pink Provisions Trail was established and distributed via a free download available on the GooglePlay or Apple app stores within the Tour Macon app.